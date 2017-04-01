Poroshenko Hopes EU to Adopt ‘Marshall Plan’ on Extra Financial Aid to Ukraine

KIEV (Sputnik) — The pan-European EPP passed an emergency resolution at this week’s Malta congress, where it urged EU countries to develop a long-term plan for supporting Ukraine financially, militarily and politically.

"Good news from Malta," Poroshenko wrote on his Facebook. "My thanks to the EPP family for approving a Lithuania-initiated resolution on developing a long-term support plan for Ukraine, the so-called Marshall Plan for Ukraine."

The plan, referencing a US initiative to help rebuild Western Europe after World War Two, is aimed at boosting Ukraine’s financial recovery by pouring more money into its economy, on top of billions of dollars in International Monetary Fund (IMF) loans granted to it since early 2015.