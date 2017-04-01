Russian National Allegedly Fighting for Daesh for 2 Years Detained in Poland

© AP Photo/ Khalid Mohammed Russia Hopes Anti-Daesh Coalition Takes 'Responsible' Approach to Free Mosul

WARSAW (Sputnik) — According to Polish Press Agency, the man, identified as Kyuria A., from Russia's Chechnya region, registered in Poland as a refugee, was detained on Monday for three months. The evidence obtained by ABW showed that the man had been fighting in Syria for two years.

He is charged with illegally crossing the Polish border, possessing weapons, and taking part in internationally-banned military activities in the Middle East. The detained man might face up to an eight-year prison sentence if found guilty.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, over 3,200 Russians left for Syria and Iraq to fight on the side of terrorists since the start of the Syrian conflict in 2011, with some 500 of them having left from Chechen Republic. The Russian authorities have repeatedly voiced concern over the threat that the militants fighting abroad on the side of Daesh and other terrorist organizations may return to their countries of origin.