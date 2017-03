© Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev European Commission to Ask EU States' Opinion on Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The firm said "we find it important" that the EC's recent letter to the energy ministers of Sweden and Denmark confirmed that its member states were responsible for authorizing or certifying individual pipeline projects.

"We also acknowledge that the European Commission confirmed yesterday, via a spokesperson, that the provisions of the 3rd internal energy market package are not applicable to offshore pipelines such as Nord Stream 2," it added in the statement.

The confirmation follows the EC legal service's earlier opinion that came to the same conclusion, Nord Stream 2 AG said.