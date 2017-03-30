Denmark Reluctant to Recompense EU for UK's Departure

According to Jensen, Denmark's primary concern would be the total amount Denmark pays for its membership.
"The important thing is what Denmark has to pay. And I don't think we should pay a single krone more than we do now," Kristian Jensen said, as quoted by Danish newspaper Altinget.
Denmark, Sweden, Austria, Germany and the Netherlands all currently benefit from a discount on their EU membership fee, which is measured proportionally to the UK's rebate. Once the UK disappears from the EU, the rebate goes with it, and so does the basis for other countries receiving discounts.
Like Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, who earlier this week called on the EU to shrink its budget in order to tackle the multi-billion dollar hole left in the EU coffers after Brexit, Jensen underlined the need for the EU to adjust its budget according to the income change after Brexit.
"The EU must make sure that it adjusts its cost according to the income sources it has. Including after Brexit," Kristian Jensen said.
In 2013, former Danish Social Democratic Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt pushed through an agreement saving the country 1 billion DKK ($140mln) on its EU fees, with the justification that Denmark's membership was costing more than the economic support it received from the union.
Prime Minister Stefan Löfven made it clear that Sweden would not accept a membership fee hike, urging the EU to learn to cut its coat according to its cloth.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This is the beginning of the end for the over bloated bureaucracy of unelected Brussels officials known as the E.U. So who wants to pay even more for a now crumbling fascist bureaucracy?
terryjohnodgers