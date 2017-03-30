Helicopter With Five People on Board Missing in Irish Sea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – ​The red Twin Squirrel helicopter owned by Staske Construction Ltd in Milton Keynes, England, went missing on Wednesday afternoon. The helicopter lost contact with the UK air traffic control while en route from Milton Keynes to Dublin.

There were five people on board the helicopter.

"We have established a search plan between Caernarfon Bay and the shore of Dublin and currently have two Coastguard helicopters searching the route," UK Coastguard duty commander Peter Davies said as quoted by The Irish Times on Wednesday.

According to the newspaper, the aerial search was later halted amid poor weather conditions.

Search launched for helicopter missing over Irish Sea — reports of five on board. See @rtenews for more https://t.co/RobOCmhU75 pic.twitter.com/GRASMsaL0J — RTÉ (@rte) March 29, 2017