Register
03:47 GMT +330 March 2017
Live
    Search
    A Republican Guard lowers the French national flag at half-mast at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 15, 2016, the day after the Bastille Day truck attack in Nice.

    Beijing, Paris React to 'Rising Tide of Racism' in France After Police Killing

    © REUTERS/ Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10820

    Protests continue in Paris after Liu Shaoyo, a 56-year-old Chinese father of four, was killed by police.

    Radio Sputnik’s Loud and Clear spoke with Louis-Georges Tin, president of the Representative Council of Black Organizations of France, about the protests and what the killing means for French citizens of color.

    ​Tin explained that there are two different versions of the incident, with Liu’s family claiming he was shot and killed by police while he was preparing and cooking fish. Authorities claim he lunged at them with a knife. Tin said the incident is an example of growing racism in France.

    Loud and Clear Host Brian Becker pointed out that France’s Chinese community is one of the largest in Europe, and asked how the community was reacting Liu’s death."They are reacting in a very strong way, which is a good thing," he said. "There was a demonstration yesterday, and there was some police brutality after that. Some people were arrested, and now China is asking for France [to protect the Chinese community.]"

    On Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters that France must "guarantee the safety and legal rights and interests of Chinese citizens in France and to treat the reaction of Chinese people to this incident in a rational way." 

    Protest against police brutality in France
    © Sputnik/
    French Police Fire Tear Gas at Anti-Brutality Protesters in Paris

    Tin said the diplomatic fallout from the shooting was "very strong and legitimate," and highlighted how different nations have handled similar situations with France, depending on their diplomatic relationship.

    "Usually when someone from Africa is killed by the police [in France] you don’t hear any reaction from Africa. But when somebody from China is killed by the police, China makes a strong reaction, which is great, because I think they have the means to gain some respect from France." 

    People hold a banner depicting victims of alleged police brutality as they take part in a demonstration called by the families of the victims, LDH, the Mrap, CGT and FSU against police brutality, discrimination and racism in Paris on March 19, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ CHRISTOPHE SIMON
    Thousands Protest Against Police Brutality in Central Paris

    "Most African countries depend on France, they’re under pressure, they can’t afford to criticize France for its racism," he suggested.

    Becker noted that the incident comes amid a "rising tide of racism" in France against non-white people in the country, pointing specifically to the recent police assault in Paris of a 22-year-old black man known only as Theo, with the victim claiming that police yelled racial slurs while sodomising him with a baton.

    "Basically the situation in France is closest to the situation in the United States," Tin said. "The main difference is the media. Most of the time when you have police brutality, the media doesn’t speak about the situation."

    He said that many people in France mourn incidents of racist police terror in the US without noticing the same thing happening in their country. 

    "They look at what’s going on in the United States, they say 'Oh, [US President Donald Trump] is so racist, the Americans are so racist, non-white people in the United States are so poor and miserable,' and French people take pity on them, but they don’t realize the same thing exactly is going on in their own country, and they don’t even want to know about it."

    Related:

    Cavusoglu to Visit France on Sunday Despite Cancellation of Visit to Netherlands
    France Strongly Condemns Twin Bombing in Damascus – Foreign Ministry
    Turkish Rally in France Political Error, National Sovereignty Violation
    Macron to Lose Support When Voters Realize Lack of Real Plan for France
    Members of France's Main Parties Support Macron to Ensure Own Political Future
    Tags:
    Protest, Killed by Police, Racist Police Terror, Police Brutality, France, Paris
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Oaks and Pines With a History: European Tree of the Year 2017
    Oaks and Pines With a History: European Tree of the Year 2017
    Hypocrisy
    Crocodile Tears
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok