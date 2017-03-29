European Commission 'Cannot Confirm' Reports on Greek Bailout Deal

© Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf Greece, Poland Threaten Rome Declaration as EU Divided on 60th Anniversary

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The statement comes as earlier in the day Reuters reported, citing the sources close to the talks, that Greek authorities have reached an agreement with its creditors on pension cuts, labor reforms and energy issues, effectively moving the sides closer toward finalizing a bailout deal at the EU finance ministers' meeting on April 7.

"We saw the media reports on this, I cannot confirm," Annika Breidthardt said at a briefing.

Greece, burdened with outstanding debt, has been experiencing a financial crisis since 2010. The country has received a number of austerity packages adopted by the parliament, as well as several bailout payments provided by the European Commission, European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund. The loans, however, only resulted in the increase of the country's debt. The second review of the third Greek bailout program worth about 86 billion euros ($92.7 billion) is underway.