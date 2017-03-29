Montenegrin Authorities Should Let People Decide on Joining NATO in Referendum

© AFP 2017/ GEORGES GOBET Montenegrin President Thanks US Senate for Ratifying NATO Accession

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, the US Senate voted in favor of allowing Montenegro to join NATO.

"Our task now is to make authorities ensure that the decision on the accession to NATO is made by us, citizens, because a large percentage of the population, 84 percent, are in favor of a referendum. Even those 68 percent that back our country's joining the alliance want a referendum," Milacic said.

Montenegro was invited to join the NATO on December 2, 2015. Podgorica accepted the invitation the following day, an action which subsequently triggered protests in the Balkan nation.

In late January, the country’s prime minister said Montenegro expected to become a full-fledged NATO member before the next summit of the military alliance, which is scheduled for May.