Register
15:39 GMT +329 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko at the NATO Summit in Warsaw, Poland

    Poroshenko Orders Security Boost for Foreign Missions - Spokesman

    © Photo: President of the Ukraine Press-Service
    Europe
    Get short URL
    17121

    Ukraine’s President has ordered for the strengthening of security for foreign diplomatic missions in Ukraine, presidential spokesman Svyatoslav Tsegolko said Wednesday.

    Palace of Culture and Science. Warsaw
    © Flickr/ Michel G.
    Poland Summons Ukraine’s Ambassador Due to Shelling of Consulate in Lutsk
    KIEV (Sputnik) — Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko has ordered for the strengthening of security for foreign diplomatic missions and consulates on the territory of Ukraine following the overnight shelling of Polish Consulate General in the northwestern Ukrainian city of Lutsk, presidential spokesman Svyatoslav Tsegolko said Wednesday.

    "For the prevention of the possible provocations, the president assigned to tighten the security of the foreign diplomatic and consular institutions in Ukraine," Tsegolko wrote on Twitter.

    In the early hours of Wednesday, the Polish Consulate General in Lutsk was shelled by unidentified attackers. According to the consulate, the incident produced no casualties, but did damage the building.

    The Polish Foreign Ministry summoned Ukraine’s Ambassador to Poland Andrii Deshchytsia in relation to this situation. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin condemned the shelling and characterized the incident as a "provocation" aimed at undermining friendly bilateral relations between Kiev and Warsaw.

    Ukraine’s National Police and Security Service (SBU) have confirmed the fact of attack.

    Related:

    Members of NATO-Ukraine Commission Discuss Security in Black Sea Region
    Ukraine Urges US Senate to Approve Funds for Security Aid to Kiev
    Ukraine Fails to Probe Torture by Security Forces, Riots in Odessa - State Dept.
    Second Day of Munich Security Conference to Take on Ukraine Flare-Up
    Tags:
    security, Polish Foreign Ministry, Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      Foreign governmental officials, workers, staff and their families can now sleep safe in their beds, while the population of the Donbass area have to sleep under them, is that it, Petro? Arrest the hotheads!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Снимок Maja and Thomas чешского фотографа Simona Nalepkova, победивший в Национальном конкурсе 2017 Sony World Photography Awards
    2017 Sony World Photography Awards: Fantastic National Awards Winners Revealed
    California Beaches Comic
    Surf’s Up, Brah!
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok