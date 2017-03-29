Poroshenko Orders Security Boost for Foreign Missions - Spokesman

"For the prevention of the possible provocations, the president assigned to tighten the security of the foreign diplomatic and consular institutions in Ukraine," Tsegolko wrote on Twitter.
In the early hours of Wednesday, the Polish Consulate General in Lutsk was shelled by unidentified attackers. According to the consulate, the incident produced no casualties, but did damage the building.
The Polish Foreign Ministry summoned Ukraine’s Ambassador to Poland Andrii Deshchytsia in relation to this situation. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin condemned the shelling and characterized the incident as a "provocation" aimed at undermining friendly bilateral relations between Kiev and Warsaw.
Ukraine’s National Police and Security Service (SBU) have confirmed the fact of attack.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Foreign governmental officials, workers, staff and their families can now sleep safe in their beds, while the population of the Donbass area have to sleep under them, is that it, Petro? Arrest the hotheads!
marcanhalt