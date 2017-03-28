World Bank Says Kosovo Needs 'Reliable Energy' to Boost Growth, Reduce Poverty

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Helping Kosovo address its energy shortages is one of the goals of the World Bank's broader strategy to support inclusive economic growth and job creation in Kosovo, according to the release, which was issued after a visit by World Bank directors.

"The country needs affordable, reliable energy to increase growth, reduce poverty, boost employment and improve people's lives," the release stated.

© AP Photo/ Darko Vojinovic Pristina Snaps Up 200 Billion Euros' Worth of Serbian Property in Kosovo

Kosovo Albanians unilaterally declared independence in February of 2008, nine years after a US-led bombing campaign effectively ended Serbian control over its province.

More recently, Kosovo has been beset with corruption, organized crime and Islamic extremism, and has continued to serve as staging grounds for attacks on neighboring Balkan nations such as Macedonia.

Albanian radicals in Kosovo and the region are seeking to form a "Greater Albania" by carving out territory from neighbors after the breakup of the former Yugoslavia, according to published reports.