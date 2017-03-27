'Italy Sees in Russia a Strategic Partner in the Fight Against Int'l Terrorism'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Italy regards Russia as a key partner in combating international terrorism, Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said on Monday.

"Italy sees in Russia a strategic partner in the fight against international terrorism. This partnership has an existential character," Alfano told reporters after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

© Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev Common Goal: Russia Urges All Sides Fighting Terrorism in Syria to Coordinate Actions

Alfano is currently paying a working visit to Russia at the invitation of Lavrov.

Russia has repeatedly urged the international community to facilitate efforts in fighting terrorism, while Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested creating an international coalition, which would bring the countries together in countering terror threats.