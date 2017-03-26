Bulgarian Ex-Prime Minister's Party Leads in Parliamentary Election With 32.8%

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Former Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov's Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB) party is leading in Sunday's snap parliamentary election with 32.8 percent of the votes, the exit poll showed.

According to the Gallup International poll for Nova TV, 28.4 percent voted for its main rival — the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP).

The poll showed that the United Patriots party with 8.8 percent, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms with 7.8 percent and the Volya party with 4.8 percent of the votes all passed the 4-percent threshold to be represented in the parliament.