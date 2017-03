© AFP 2017/ NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV Blame Game: While West Claims Moscow is Meddling in Bulgarian Elections, Sofia Points to Turkish Trace

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Bulgaria is holding early parliamentary election on Sunday following the resignation of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, the leader of Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB) party.

Polling stations across the country opened at 7 a.m. local time (05:00 GMT) and will close at 8 p.m.

According to Bulgaria’s Central Election Commission, 13 parties, nine coalitions and 21 initiative committees are taking part in the election, with a total of 4,732 candidates registered.

In November 2016, Borissov resigned over the defeat of the GERB's candidate in the presidential election.