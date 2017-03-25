Register
    Police officers cordon off the access to the Orly airport, south of Paris, Saturday, March, 18, 2017. A man was shot to death Saturday after trying to seize the weapon of a soldier guarding Paris' Orly Airport, prompting a partial evacuation of the terminal, police said. Authorities warned visitors to avoid the area while an ongoing police operation was underway.

    Two Suspects in Paris Orly Airport Attack Placed Under Investigation

    Two men,aged 30 and 43, suspected of having helped Ziyed Ben Belgacem, who attacked soldiers at the Paris Orly Airport, were placed under investigation on Friday, according to local media reports.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — French authorities imprisoned and placed under formal investigation two men, suspected of having helped Ziyed Ben Belgacem, who attacked soldiers at the Paris Orly Airport a week ago, local media reported on Saturday.

    Police officers cordon off the access to the Orly airport, south of Paris, Saturday, March, 18, 2017. A man was shot to death Saturday after trying to seize the weapon of a soldier guarding Paris' Orly Airport, prompting a partial evacuation of the terminal, police said. Authorities warned visitors to avoid the area while an ongoing police operation was underway.
    Tests Find Alcohol, Drugs in Blood of French Orly Airport Attacker
    According to France Bleu radio station, the suspects, aged 30 and 43, were placed under investigation on Friday on suspicion of having helped the Orly assailant with obtaining a weapon he have used during the attack.

    According to the earliest stages of the investigation, two men, living in the Paris region, were close to the attacker but had no ties to radical Islamist movements, the radio station reported.

    On March 18, Ziyed Ben Belgacem attacked French police in the northern Paris suburb of Garges-les-Gonesse and later arrived at the Paris Orly Airport where he tried to grab a female soldier's weapon, saying he was ready to die for Allah.

    Orly, investigation, terrorist attack, France
