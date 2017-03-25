EU Made Many Mistakes, Inefficient, Very Bureaucratized - EU Parliament

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The European Union should work better as it is inefficient and overly bureaucratized now, the European Parliament's president, Antonio Tajani, said Saturday.

"We are not tired of Europe, but we want it to work better. Unfortunately, many mistakes were made. Our union is not yet perfect. It is often divided by problems, it is inefficient and overly bureaucratized," Tajani said speaking at the 60th Anniversary of the Treaty of Rome celebrations.

He added that was concerned about the dissatisfaction EU citizens express more and more often.

The celebrations are taking place in Rome. The leaders have adopted a declaration setting out a joint vision for the future of the EU.