Shooting in French Lille Not Related to Terrorism, Leaves 3 People Injured

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The incident occurred about 9:45 p.m. (20:45 GMT) on Friday near Porte d'Arras metro station in the southern part of Lille.

According to France Bleu radio station, the police dismissed terrorism as a reason for the incident and suggested that it could be a settling of accounts related to the drug trafficking, usual in the Moulins neighborhood in Lille. From five to six shootings occurred in this neighborhood last year.

France is still on a high alert after 2015 and 2016 terror attacks. The incident comes a week after a 39-year-old French citizen, Ziyed Ben Belgacem, exchanged fire with French police in the northern Paris suburb and later attacked soldiers at the Orly airport where he was shot dead by security forces.

