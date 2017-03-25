Several Wounded After Mass Shooting in Lille, France

Part of the city of Lille is currently on lock down, local media outlets reported. The incident began at the Porte d'Arras metro stop near the southern part of the city, the Daily Mail reports.

​Several people have been injured, including a 14 year-old boy. It is not clear whether any casualties have been suffered.

Local media report that residents say it could've been an armed dispute between local teens, but this has not been confirmed by police units. Other reports suggest the shooting could be a product of gang violence.

Armed police are on the scene.

According to a local journalist, three young people are injured but not in critical condition, adding that the violence stemmed from a confrontation between drug dealers in a relatively violent area.

The 14-year-old was shot in the leg, while one of the other injured individuals was injured in the neck. The third person who had been shot was rushed to the Saint Vincent de Paul hospital, La Voix du Nord reported.

According Teleport.org, "a gun death occurs once every 26 days, 22 hours, 29 minutes and 33 seconds," in Lille, France.