LONDON (Sputnik) — Six people, detained after the terror attack in London's Westminster, have been released from custody, while another four remain in detention, London's Metropolitan Police Service stated on Friday.

"Six people arrested as part of the investigation into the terrorist attack in Westminster have now been released from police custody; with no further police action… Four others remain in police custody pending further enquiries," the police statement reads.

According to the police, all four suspects were "arrested on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts."