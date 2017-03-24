Register
23:25 GMT +324 March 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    French presidential election candidate for the far-right Front National (FN) party Marine Le Pen. (File)

    Belgian FM Says Le Pen’s Potential Victory in French Election Tragedy for EU

    © AFP 2017/ Joel Saget
    Europe
    Get short URL
    112844

    Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Didier Reynders says that the victory of French far-right presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen in the French presidential election would be a tragedy for the European Union.

    French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron presents his program
    © Sputnik/ Irina Kalashnikova
    Macron to Defeat Le Pen in French Presidential Run-Off 63% to 37% - Poll
    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — The victory of French far-right presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen in the French presidential election would be a tragedy for the European Union, Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Didier Reynders said Friday.

    "I usually do not speak out about elections in other countries, and being the foreign minister I do not give instructions. But in France, I hope it will be possible this time not to vote for the woman [Le Pen] because we believe that for the European Union it would be a real tragedy," Reynders said at the Brussels forum, answering a range of questions about Le Pen.

    The National Front candidate is one of the main presidential competitors in the French elections, the first round of which is scheduled for April 23. According to the recent polls, Le Pen has good chances of winning the first round, but is unlikely to win the second one.

    Friday's Ifop poll showed that French independent candidate Emmanuel Macron kept just a one-point lead over Le Pen in the first round of presidential election, with 26 percent of votes.

    Related:

    France's Le Pen Urges Russia, France to Unite Against Globalism, Fundamentalism
    Le Pen Vows to Uphold Idea of Lifting EU Sanctions on Russian Lawmakers
    France Lost Sovereignty After Delegating Powers to EU - Le Pen
    Tags:
    European Union, Didier Reynders, Marine Le Pen, Belgium, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      tonyw247
      obviously the more western countries against her the better the candidate will be. breaks the monopoly
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Little Shop of Terror
    Little Shop of Terror
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok