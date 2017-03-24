Register
    Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for the French 2017 presidential election, attends the 2-day FN political rally to launch the presidential campaign in Lyon, France February 5, 2017.

    France's Le Pen Urges Russia, France to Unite Against Globalism, Fundamentalism

    © REUTERS/ Robert Pratta
    Europe
    37550

    Marine Le Pen urged Russia and France on Friday to unite against the globalism and fundamentalism which threatens global peace and the nations’ self-identification.

    Giant figures of (L-R) Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, and French National Front leader Marine Le Pen, are seen during preparations for the carnival parade in Nice, France, February 2, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Eric Gaillard
    Kremlin Expects Consensus on Need for Dialogue With Russia to Prevail in France Amid Election Campaign
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) French presidential hopeful and leader of the National Front (FN) party Marine Le Pen urged Russia and France on Friday to unite against the globalism and fundamentalism which threatens global peace and the nations’ self-identification.

    "The new world, which is currently emerging before our eyes, is already facing two massive challenges, globalism and fundamentalism, which damage peace and security through terror acts," Le Pen said. "We should unite and further continue our efforts, save the world from these two disasters, because they severely threaten the world and global security and nations’ self-identification."

    The French presidential hopeful explained that she considered globalism to be a phenomenon in which all trade was strictly regulated while "the full rein [of trade] was given to those who wanted to dictate the rules." As for fundamentalism, Le Pen characterized it as the case when countries change their positions in favor of hostile policy.

    She added that France was already "bearing the burden" of the fight against fundamentalism, with Russia doing its considerable part to contribute to the resistance of this phenomenon.

    Le Pen continued saying that some countries had already succeeded in addressing the challenges posed by both fundamentalism and globalism.

    "The example of G20 Summit showed that the idea of the global free trade zone had been put aside as soon as it became clear that it was not the goal which everyone had been fighting for," the FN party leader highlighted.

    Le Pen is currently visiting Russia at the personal invitation of senior Russian lawmaker Leonid Slutsky as part of cooperation between State Duma lawmakers and French political circles. Le Pen is considered one of the leading presidential candidates in this year's French election, the first round which is scheduled for late April.

    At last year’s summit of the governments and central bank governors from 20 major economies (G20), the participants decided to act against all forms of protectionism in favor of free and open trade. However, the idea was rejected on Saturday during the G20 finance leaders' meeting, and replaced with support for US President Donald Trump’s protectionist sentiments.

