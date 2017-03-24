Register
    Policemen and a group of migrants stand on the platform at the Swedish end of the bridge between Sweden and Denmark in Malmo, Sweden, on November 12, 2015

    Children Seeking Asylum in Sweden Receive Inadequate Support - Watchdog

    © AFP 2017/ STIG-AKE JONSSON / TT NEWS AGENCY
    Sweden provides inadequate support to refugee children seeking asylum in the country, local media reported Friday, citing Sweden’s Ombudsman for Children's annual report.

    In this photo taken Wednesday, April 13, 2016, unaccompanied minors from Morocco, from left, 17-year-old Marawan from Casablanca, 17-year-old Yusuf from Wajda, and 17-year-old Suleiman from Casablanca, last names not available, pose during an interview with the Associated Press in Stockholm. The three boys arrived in Sweden in 2014, where they weren't able to obtain asylum for what they now leave on the street
    © AP Photo/ David Keyton
    Sweden Struggles to Expel Suspicious Asylum Seekers
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) According to The Local news outlet, citing the watchdog, overly complicated questions during asylum application interviews, unsafe living environments, and factors obstructing education processes were among the concerns expressed by the children who participated in the study.

    Additionally, the children complained that they had to wait up to seven months for a legal guardian to be appointed to them.

    The report also includes a number of proposals on ways to protect refugee children's rights, the news outlet continued, and will be presented to Swedish Minister for Children Asa Regner.

    Over the past several years Sweden has experienced an influx of refugees fleeing to the country from hostilities in their homelands in both the Middle East and North Africa. In 2015, Sweden received a record 163,000 asylum applications, of which 35,369 were from children without guardians, the same media reported, citing the Swedish Migration Agency. In 2016, however, the number lone refugee children seeking asylum in Sweden dropped significantly to 2,199, the Local added.

