Le Pen Vows to Uphold Idea of Lifting EU Sanctions on Russian Lawmakers

MOSCOW (Sputnik)French right-wing presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen vowed on Friday to fight against EU sanctions "black lists," banning some of the Russian nationals, in particular, lawmakers from entering the European Union.

"I have always called for lifting sanctions, which I consider counterproductive. I think that prohibiting lawmakers to talk with each other is an abuse of democratic rights. I hope I will be able to defend the stance, according to which we would be able to cancel the 'black lists,' at least in France," Le Pen said.

Le Pen is currently visiting Moscow at the invitation of the Russian State Duma Foreign Affairs Committee.

