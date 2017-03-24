UK Civil Service to Face Increased Challenges After Brexit

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)UK civil service, given its already existing problems, will face serious challenges with regard to managing current state projects once the country officially exits from the European Union, UK National Audit Office (NAO) said in a report on Friday.

"Government is facing ever-increasing challenges in providing public services. Continuing budgetary restraint is putting pressure on departments, which are already managing important reforms with fewer staff and smaller budgets. The decision to leave the EU also means government will have to take on tasks previously undertaken by others, requiring the development of skills not previously planned for," the report said.

According to NAO, Brexit will impact a number of state projects, including the construction of the Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant and High Speed 2 railway, as well as the Trident missile renewal.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to trigger the Article 50 on March 29, thus beginning a two-year negotiation process on the terms of the future relationship between the United Kingdom and European Union.

