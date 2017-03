ROME (Sputnik) — The 35-year-old Tunisian, who had been justifying the actions of the Islamic State (ISIL) jihadist organization on the Internet, was arrested in Milan on Wednesday together with four other Islamists detained in Perugia who also spread terrorism propaganda, the statement specified.

"A total number of individuals adherent to the radical extremism which have been extradited under escort to the country's borders since January 2015 amounted to 157 with 25 of them having been deported in 2017," the statement read.

Earlier in the day, Italian Interior Minister Marco Minniti pledged to strengthen the security measures after Wednesday’s terror attack in London and in the anticipation of Saturday's EU Summit in the Italian capital.