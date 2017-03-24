Death Toll From London Terror Act Rises as Injured Man Dies at Hospital

LONDON (Sputnik) — One of the people injured in the Wednesday terror act in the British capital died at the hospital, bringing the total death toll up to six, including the attacker, police have announced.

"Detectives investigating the terrorist attack in #Westminster can confirm that a 75yo man died tonight after his life support was withdrawn," the Metropolitan Police said on its official Twitter page late on Thursday.

