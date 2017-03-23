UK Police Say Suspect 7 People Arrested After Attack of Terror Acts Preparation

© REUTERS/ Eddie Keogh UK MI5 Intelligence Agency Fully Mobilized After London Attack - Official

LONDON (Sputnik) — Seven out of eight people arrested in connection with the attack in London are suspected of preparing terrorist acts, Scotland Yard said Thursday in a statement.

"All six [B-G] were arrested on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts. A 58-year-old man [H] was also arrested this morning at a separate address in Birmingham on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts," the police said, adding that all of them were arrested in Birmingham.

Earlier in the day, the Metropolitan police said they had made a total of eight arrests as part of the overnight raid involving hundreds of detectives.

On Wednesday, an attacker, identified as Khalid Masood, hit several people while driving on Westminster Bridge in the UK capital. Armed with a knife, he then attempted to enter the parliament, stabbing a police officer to death in the process. Four people, including the attacker, died as a result of the terrorist act, while at least 40 people were injured. The Islamic State terrorist group, outlawed in Russia, claimed the responsibility for the attack.