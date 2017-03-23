VIENNA (Sputnik) — The Ukrainian new draft law on establishing language quotas is incompatible with the country’s constitution as it violates the right of Russian-speaking population to participate in public and political life of the country, Russia's Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Alexander Lukashevich said Thursday.

"Another troubling point is the Verkhovna Rada’s pre-approval on March 16 of the bill establishing language quotas, which aims to cut broadcasting in Russian and the languages of national minorities on Ukrainian television to 25 percent. It restricts the rights of Russian-speaking population to receive information in their native language and to participate in public and political life. Such a step openly contradicts article 10 of the Ukrainian constitution, which guarantees the free use and protection of Russian language," Lukashevich said during the OSCE Permanent Council meeting.

Lukashevich also stressed that in 2014 the attempt to change the law on fundamentals of language policy "has become one of the key factors which inspired the inhabitants of south-east Ukraine to protest against the 'Maidan' government."

Earlier this month, the Verkhovna Rada passed the bill establishing a 75-percent quota for TV-programs and films in the Ukrainian language in the first reading.