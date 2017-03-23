Russian Parliament Speaker Proposes Setting Up OSCE Anti-Terror Committee

VIENNA (Sputnik) — Russian Parliament Speaker Valentina Matvienko proposed on Thursday to form an anti-terror committee within the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) Parliamentary Assembly after a deadly attack outside the UK parliament.

"Among our initiatives is the creation of a counterterrorism committee under the aegis of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly," Matvienko said at a security conference in Vienna, a day after a terror attack in London, which left five people dead and about 40 injured.

The OSCE is the world’s largest intergovernmental body tackling Europe’s security issues. The Russian lawmaker praised the Parliamentary Assembly’s contribution to regional security, but said its efficiency could be improved through closer cooperation in curbing terrorism, drug trafficking and cyberthreats.