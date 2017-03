© Flickr/ Paul Townsend Police Raid in UK's Birmingham Linked to London Terror Attack

PARIS (Sputnik) — The French Foreign Ministry said Thursday that Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault has arrived in London to meet authorities and visit the French victims of a deadly terrorist attack on Westminster Bridge.

"Jean-Marc Ayrault, the foreign minister, is in London this morning. After the terrible terrorist attack that the city has undergone, Ayrault will meet with the UK authorities and visit the families of French victims of the attack," the ministry said.

The ministry's statement noted that Ayrault confirms France's "unwavering commitment to the fight against terrorism."