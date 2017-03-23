Police Raid in UK's Birmingham Linked to London Terror Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A raid in the UK city of Birmingham is linked to the terrorist act on London's Westminster Bridge that led to five deaths on Wednesday, UK media reported Thursday.

"A police raid overnight in Birmingham is linked to the London terror attack," the Sky broadcaster said, citing sources, on its Twitter account.

​Local media reported earlier that the vehicle used in the attack, registered in the city of Chelmsford in Essex county, may have been rented out of Birmingham.

Moreover, arrests have been made in a police raid in the UK city of Birmingham linked to the terrorist act on London's Westminster Bridge where five were killed and dozens injured on Wednesday, national media reported Thursday.

"Arrests made in police raid in Birmingham which is linked to Westminster terror attack," the Sky broadcaster cited its sources as saying via Twitter.

​Its sources previously indicated there was a link between the Birmingham raid and the deadly London attack.