23 March 2017
    Police Raid in UK's Birmingham Linked to London Terror Attack

    Westminster Attack
    A police raid in Birmingham is linked to the London terrorist act, UK media reported Thursday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A raid in the UK city of Birmingham is linked to the terrorist act on London's Westminster Bridge that led to five deaths on Wednesday, UK media reported Thursday.

    "A police raid overnight in Birmingham is linked to the London terror attack," the Sky broadcaster said, citing sources, on its Twitter account.

    ​Local media reported earlier that the vehicle used in the attack, registered in the city of Chelmsford in Essex county, may have been rented out of Birmingham.

    Moreover, arrests have been made in a police raid in the UK city of Birmingham linked to the terrorist act on London's Westminster Bridge where five were killed and dozens injured on Wednesday, national media reported Thursday.

    "Arrests made in police raid in Birmingham which is linked to Westminster terror attack," the Sky broadcaster cited its sources as saying via Twitter.

    ​Its sources previously indicated there was a link between the Birmingham raid and the deadly London attack.

    Westminster Attack

      Blackie
      How many innocent people have the cops killed in the UK ?
      I had a nut case Women waving a loaded rifle at me in Stanstead Airport for nothing.Crazy police women area problem!
      Disarm the Police as they are also terrorist against citizenry.
      Why can we not have guns also?
      All these nutters are worse than a lone patsy Arab.
      The above mentioned authorities like Airports are above the law, and in fact can take a Male or Female out the back and bend them over....
      Mother Gorillain reply toBlackie(Show commentHide comment)
      Blackie, terrorism is the use of violent means for political ends.
      Yet do we get told what aims the recent "terrorists" were pursuing? If somebody shouts "Allah is great!" before he dies (and did the London man do that?) is that enough of a political statement to justify calling him a terrorist? Of course not!
      Modern states were allowed to keep the monopoly on violence because they gave human rights to their citizens, but they are being taken away from us by the capitalist system (without money, you cannot afford your smart phone, your travel, the right kind of education and jobs and soon maybe even housing, clothing and food) and increasingly also by the government (you have to be naked at the airport, your data can be hoarded, your communications are recorded). I wish all this were done for a good purpose at least to shut the mouths of racists and bigots of all kind, but that is not so: the restrictions serve to keep the powerful in place and to play the powerless against each other.
      I weep for all those killed in Paris, Brussels, Nice, now London, I fear the next attack, but why it happened is totally unclear if not to whip up hatred and fear. And in that case the true agents of death, the true terrorists are the governments who let it happen.
