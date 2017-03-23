Blasts Continue as 15,000 Residents Evacuated From Arms Depot Fire in Ukraine

KIEV (Sputnik) — Around 15,000 residents have been evacuated from nearby areas as explosions of varying intensity continue at an ammunition depot in Ukraine's Kharkiv Region, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said Thursday.

"From the possible impact zone (city of Balakliia and two nearby settlements in Balakliia district) an evacuation is being carried out (about 15,000 people)," the service said in a statement.

It said that "explosions of varying intensity" continue erupting at the arms depot.