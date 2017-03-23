Register
09:29 GMT +323 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Fire engines and staff

    Depot Fire in Ukraine's Kharkiv Caused by Sabotage - Military Prosecutor

    © Sputnik/ Alexei Vovk
    Europe
    Get short URL
    117221

    Ukrainian military prosecutor Anatolii Matios commented on a recent fire caused by explosions at an ammunition depot in Ukraine’s Kharkiv Region.

    KIEV (Sputnik) — Sabotage was said to be the cause of explosions followed by fire at an ammunition depot in the city of Balakliia in Ukraine’s Kharkiv Region, causing their detonation, the country's military prosecutor said Thursday.

    "As a result of sabotage, an explosion occurred (fire broke out) at 03:02 a.m. [01:02 GMT] at several rocket and artillery weapons storage sites (125 and 152 mm tank and artillery shells), which caused the detonation of ammunition," Anatolii Matios wrote on his Facebook page.

    Fire engines and staff
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Vovk
    Evacuation Ongoing After Explosions at Ammunition Depot in Kharkiv Region
    Moreover, a perimeter has been set up around a 4.3-mile detonation zone caused by fire at an arms depot in the city of Balakliia in Ukraine’s Kharkiv Region, the Ukrainian military prosecutor added.

    "A conventional 7-kilometer boundary from ammunition projection has been set up from the detonation zone by way of blocking," Anatolii Matios wrote on his Facebook page.

    There is no indication yet that a fire caused by explosions at an ammunition depot in the city of Balakliia in Ukraine’s Kharkiv Region has led to human casualties, the Ukrainian military prosecutor added.

    "There is no data on human casualties," he wrote on his Facebook page of the.

    Explosion in Kharkiv pup
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Kozlov
    Two Evacuation Points Opened in Ukraine's Site of Depot Fire - General Staff
    Matios said regional authorities and law enforcement authorities have been dispatched to the scene, in addition to a commission from Kiev under the Ukrainian deputy defense minister for armaments' command.

    The ammunition depot in the city of Balakliia in Ukraine's Kharkiv Region stored 138,000 metric tonnes of shells where a fire erupted caused by explosions, the Anatolii Matios also added.

    "The total area of the arsenal is 368 hectares (909 acres) and 138,000 tonnes of ammunition," he wrote on his Facebook page.

    Matios said an unmanned aerial vehicle is ready for deployment to establish the area of the damage.

    Related:

    Evacuation Ongoing After Explosions at Ammunition Depot in Kharkiv Region
    Kharkiv Region Governor to Head Ukrainian Presidential Administration
    Moscow Urges Kiev to Investigate Attack on Russian Consulate in Kharkiv
    Protesters in Ukraine's Kharkiv Block Access to Russian Consulate Building
    Tags:
    army deployment, detonation, ammunition, sabotage, explosion, fire, casualties, military, report, prosecutor, Anatolii Matios, Ukraine, Kharkiv
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      Probably an accident due to improper storage. Nothing is ever the Kiev junta's fault, according to the Kiev junta.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    World Water Day: Earth’s Most Beautiful Waterfalls
    World Water Day: Earth's Most Beautiful Waterfalls
    You made it a question
    You Made It a Question
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok