Car Used in Westminster Bridge Attack Registered in Essex

© REUTERS/ Eddie Keogh Westminster Lockdown Lifted, Police Confirm

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The number plate of the Hyundai vehicle was registered in the city of Chelmsford, but it is not clear who the owner is or where the car was kept before the Wednesday attack, ITV said on Wednesday.

The car is reportedly one year old.

On Wednesday, an attacker, whose identity is yet to be revealed by police, hit several people while driving on Westminster Bridge. He then tried to enter the parliament building armed with a knife. After stabbing a police officer, who was later confirmed dead at the scene, the attacker was shot.

According to Metropolitan Police Acting Deputy Commissioner Mark Rowley, the Wednesday terror act resulted in the death of five people, including the attacker, who could have been inspired by international terrorism. At least 40 people were injured, including three police officers, two of whom are in serious condition.

According to several British media reports, witnesses have identified the attacker as an "Asian man" around 40 years of age.