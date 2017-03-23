Russia’s 63rd Aid Convoy With Food Packs for Kids Heads for Donbass

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia’s Emergencies Ministry has sent out the 63rd humanitarian aid convoy to Ukraine’s southeast (Donbass), which includes mostly food for children, a ministry spokesperson has announced.

"From the Donskoy rescue center of the Emergencies Ministry … 40 vehicles are headed in the direction of the Russian-Ukrainian border, carrying over 500 tonnes [metric tons] of humanitarian aid," the spokesperson said in the early hours of Thursday.

The aid, which includes food packs for children, will be delivered to Ukraine’s southern Donetsk and Lugansk regions.

Since August 2014, Russia has sent over 67,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine’s southeast.

The Donetsk and Lugansk regions have been hard-hit by the special military operation that Kiev launched in the area in response to local residents’ refusal to recognize the new coup-installed authorities.