Belgium to Decide on Security Measures After London Attack's Evaluation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, British media reported that up to 12 people have been shot outside of the country's parliament while a car drove into people on Westminster Bridge, injuring up to 12 pedestrians.

"For the moment we have strong security measures in place already and it will really depend on the evaluation if we need a modification to the current measures or not," Peter Matins said.

He added that the Belgium authorities are following the attack's investigation and awaiting for further details.

"In order to evaluate the incident several security services will request more information from the United Kingdom," Matins said.

Injured people are assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London © REUTERS/ Toby Melville

London Metropolitan police said earlier in the day it was presently treating the events as terrorist incidents.

The UK House of Commons has been put on lockdown following the incidents.