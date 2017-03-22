Moldova Begins Procedure of Obtaining EAEU Observer Status

© Sputnik/ Tabyldy Kadyrbekov Eurasia Intergovernmental Council Signs EAEU-Iran Free Trade Preparation Deal

CHISINAU (Sputnik) — Moldovan President Igor Dodon said Wednesday he would begin the procedure of attaining the status of the Eurasian Economic Union's observer for Moldova.

"I have decided to initiate Moldova's obtaining the status of the observer state within the Eurasian Economic Union. Yesterday, I signed a respective letter to the chairman of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council," Dodon wrote on Facebook.

Dodon added that on April 3, Chisinau would host an international economic forum, which would be attended by the chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission, Tigran Sargsyan.

The president stressed that Moldova should cooperate "with the West as well as with the East and that partnership should be focused on serving the country's national interests."