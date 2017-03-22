Register
    'Rich Germans Live Longer Than Poor Ones': Social Disparities Continue to Grow

    Life expectancy in Germany still depends heavily on the social status of a person. This was pointed out by participants of the sociological congress on "Poverty and Health Care", held last week in Berlin.

    The main reasons behind this situation are an uneven distribution of well-being, as well as problems with employment.

    "The life expectancy of people with incomes below the poverty line for 8-11 years is shorter than the life expectancy of people with higher incomes," participants of the congress stated.

    "According to recent findings, poor people are two to three times more likely to suffer from a heart attack or stroke, chronic illnesses, in particular diabetes, as well as mental illness," research fellow at the Robert-Koch-Institut (RKI) Dr. Thomas Lampert said in an interview with Sputnik Germany.

    In Lampert's opinion, the difference in living conditions among German residents continues to grow. At the moment, he said, about 14% of the population and about 20% of children are threatened by poverty.

    Moreover, researchers noted that older representatives of disadvantaged groups of society have "poorer living conditions" and are less socialized.

    According to social psychologist Thomas Altgeld, people in Germany increasingly need social justice. However, in his opinion, the social system in Germany lacks "energy and anger" to achieve positive changes.

    In this regard, Altgeld and other participants of the meeting called for an end to the two-class health system and demanded to create "one common health fund for all."

    So far, there are two types of health insurance in Germany: public health insurance that offers coverage of only basic requirements, and private health insurance that covers almost all medical services, but is affordable only to high-income earners.

    In this regard, Altgeld called on other participants to be more active and appeal to political circles. The psychologist demanded "to bring more anger to the system" and explain to the politicians that something must be changed.

      Lickie Weeks
      ['Rich Germans Live Longer Than Poor Ones': Social Disparities Continue to Grow. Life expectancy in Germany still depends heavily on the social status of a person. This was pointed out by participants of the sociological congress on "Poverty and Health Care"]

      This is good to know. Apparently, being poor really is a death sentence. 8-11 years is the difference between dying with the first 10% of the population or the 50% mark. This is very significant. You have to be rich to live a long life, or at least well off. And if you are poor, you are more likely to die off very early. Either get lots of money or die early. Earn or die!
      maxxus
      That's the plan. Sky people and mud people. It will only get worse.
