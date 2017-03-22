Number of Applicants for LPR Citizenship Increases by 2.5 Times in February

"Not a long time passed since the Russian president has signed a decree that is why it is too early to evaluate the situation. However the number of applications for the LPR citizenship increased 2.5 times. Before the Vladimir Putin’s degree we were issuing around 2,000 passports a year, but right now the number is reaching almost 4,000 a month," the interior minister said.
The LPR migration service even had to switch to a six-day work week due a number of applications, the minister added.
The situation in southeastern Ukraine escalated in January, when fighting between Ukrainian forces and the militia of the self-proclaimed republics intensified.
Ukraine launched a military operation in Donbas in April 2014, after local residents refused to recognize the new government in Kiev that they viewed as illegitimate. Despite the Minsk peace accords haven been signed in February 2015, each side of the conflict continues to blame the other for ceasefire violations.
