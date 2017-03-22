Soviet World War II Memorial Vandalized in Warsaw

© AFP 2017/ VASILY MAXIMOV Memory of Holocaust Victims Honored at Memorial Evening in Moscow

WARSAW (Sputnik) — The Soviet Military Cemetery in the Polish capital has been desecrated by vandals, a representative of the Russian embassy in Warsaw told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The embassy expresses its outrage at yet another incident of Soviet memorial cemetery desecration in Warsaw. The embassy strongly urged Polish authorities to immediately rectify the damage caused by vandals and restore the cemetery back to its proper form, as well as undertake measures to identity and punish those responsible," Nikita Markelov said.

The cemetery was damaged late on Monday, according to Markelov.

According to s Sputnik correspondent, steps leading up to the obelisk placed at the cemetery in honor of the fallen Soviet soldiers were covered with spray paint drawings depicting the Zionist Star of David symbol covered with a Swastika.

The Soviet Military Cemetery is a burial place for over 21,000 Soviet Army soldiers from the 1st Belorussian Front who died while liberating Poland from Nazi forces in 1944-1945. The cemetery was officially opened in 1950 on the fifth anniversary of Germany's defeat in World War II. The cemetery's centerpiece features an obelisk surrounded by soldier sculptures.

Incidents involving the desecration of Soviet war grave occur regularly across Eastern Europe, mainly in Poland and Hungary.

According to the 1992 Russian-Polish Agreement on Friendly and Neighborly Cooperation, Warsaw must protect and preserve Soviet and Russian cemeteries, graves, monuments and other memorial sites located in the country.