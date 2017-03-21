French Presidential Candidate Fillon Suspected of Fraud

It said France's national financial prosecutor's office on March 16 gave investigators an additional written request to expand the case against Fillon and his wife in connection with suspicions of "aggravated fraud… and the use of forged documents."
Earlier this year, French The Republican Party presidential candidate Francois Fillon was placed under formal investigation in connection with his wife's employment as his parliamentary assistant, which is alleged to have been fake. Fillon has repeatedly denied the allegations.
