French Presidential Candidate Fillon Suspected of Fraud

© AP Photo/ Francois Mori Almost 90% of French Believe Presidential Hopeful Fillon to Be Dishonest - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — French presidential candidate, ex-Prime Minister Francois Fillon is suspected of fraud, Le Monde newspaper reported Tuesday.

It said France's national financial prosecutor's office on March 16 gave investigators an additional written request to expand the case against Fillon and his wife in connection with suspicions of "aggravated fraud… and the use of forged documents."

Earlier this year, French The Republican Party presidential candidate Francois Fillon was placed under formal investigation in connection with his wife's employment as his parliamentary assistant, which is alleged to have been fake. Fillon has repeatedly denied the allegations.