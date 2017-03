MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The INSA poll for the Bild newspaper showed the SPD gained one point since last week and stands at 32 percent. The conservatives are trailing behind with unchanged 31 percent.

The SPD and the CDU/CSU have been ruling Germany in a "grand coalition" since last general election in 2013. The new vote is scheduled for this September.

They have been running neck-and-neck in polls after former European Parliament chief Martin Schulz took over as the SPD’s leader in January. He is the only challenger of Merkel in the race for chancellorship.