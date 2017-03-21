France's Melenchon Pledges to Become Last President of 5th Republic

PARIS (Sputnik) — French left-wing presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon said that, if elected, he would be the last president of the Fifth Republic and pledged to prepare a new constitution.

“I would be the last president of the Fifth Republic because, if I am elected, I will convene an assembly to prepare a new constitution, it will be the end of the presidential monarchy,” Melenchon said during a debate on Monday, broadcast by TF1.

The leader of the political movement La France Insoumise (Unsubmissive France) also said he would propose France’s withdrawal from NATO as he was “concerned about the increasing number of wars” around the world.

A recent OpinionWay poll showed that the level of support for Melenchon had reached 12 percent of the votes.

The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off is set for May 7.