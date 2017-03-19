Thousands Protest Against Police Brutality in Central Paris

PARIS (Sputnik) — Thousands of people are protesting on Sunday in central Paris against police brutality, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The protesters are marching from the Place de la Nation toward the Place de la Republique, holding anti-discrimination and anti-racism banners. While the rally is being held in a peaceful manner, there is a possibility that skirmishes may occur.
On February 5, one of the police officers that detained Theo was charged with rape, and three of his colleagues with deliberate violence.
