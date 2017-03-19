French Presidential Hopeful Macron Explains What Being a Populist Means for Him

© AFP 2017/ Valery Hache Poll: Le Pen, Macron in Tight Race for Victory in First Round of French Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik)French independent presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron said he preferred being called a populist rather than a demagogue if populism meant speaking to people in a comprehensible way.

“If to be a populist means speaking to people in a comprehensible way … then I want to be a populist … But it must not be confused with demagogy … So call me a populist if you want but do not call me a demagogue because I do not flatter people,” Macron told Le Journal du Dimanche on Saturday.

Recent polls showed that Macron was expected to defeat far-right presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen in the second round of the presidential election.

The first round of the election is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off is expected to take place on May 7.

