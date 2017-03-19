Migrants, Supporters Protest Against EU-Turkey Migrant Deal on Greek Lesbos

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Hundreds of protesters, taking part in the peaceful demonstration on Lesbos Island, called for open borders as well as for the end of deportations, the Greek Reporter news portal said Saturday, specifying that the demonstrators were shouting slogans against the deal between Turkey and the European Union.
In March, 2016, Brussels and Ankara agreed on a deal, under which Turkey pledged to take back all undocumented migrants that had arrived to the European Union through the state’s territory. In return, the bloc pledged to accelerate the Turkish EU accession bid and introduce a visa-free regime, as well as provide financial aid to Turkey to cover the costs of migrant reception.
