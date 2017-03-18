Ayrault in Call With Lavrov Says Kiev Should End Donbass Blockade

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Saturday in a phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that France stood for ending the blockade of the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbass, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Lavrov pointed out again that the sustainable ceasefire cannot be ensured without being ‘reinforced’ by political steps. The Ukrainian authorities must put an end to attempts to make the region surrender by imposing a total blockade and to start implementation of Minsk ‘package of measures’ in its entirety. Ayrault confirmed that France stood for ending the blockade of Donbass," the statement said.

The parties also exchanged opinions on several aspects of bilateral relations.

