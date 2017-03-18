Thirteen Killed, 11 Injured in Donetsk People's Republic in One Week

"From March 10 to March 16, eleven people, including one woman, five men and five servicemen, received injuries of varying severity on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic as a result of incessant artillery shelling from Ukraine. In the same period, 12 servicemen of the republic and one civilian were killed," the spokesperson told journalists.
The spokesperson added that 79 people had been killed and over 130 injured between January 1 and March 16.
A peace agreement was signed in February 2015 between Ukraine’s conflicting sides in the Belarusian capital, Mink. Despite this fact, the agreement has been repeatedly violated, with the conflict escalating near the southeastern Ukrainian towns of Avdiivka and neighboring Yasynuvata in late January 2016.
