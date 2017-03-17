French Police Detain Brother of Grasse Shooting Suspect's Friend

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)On Thursday, the suspect, aged 16 or 17 years old, according to differing local media reports, injured four people, including the Tocqueville de Grasse lyceum’s head, and 10 more people got minor injuries.

The police took into custody the brother of the suspected shooter’s best friend on Thursday evening, the BFMTV broadcaster said, adding that the 17-year-old best friend, who is a suspected accomplice, was still wanted.

The shooting was unrelated to terrorism, according to a Grasse prosecutor, and the regional authorities noted that the suspected shooter most likely suffered from psychological problems.

