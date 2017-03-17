French Police Detain Brother of Grasse Shooting Suspect's Friend

The police took into custody the brother of the suspected shooter’s best friend on Thursday evening, the BFMTV broadcaster said, adding that the 17-year-old best friend, who is a suspected accomplice, was still wanted.
The shooting was unrelated to terrorism, according to a Grasse prosecutor, and the regional authorities noted that the suspected shooter most likely suffered from psychological problems.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)