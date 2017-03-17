LPR Leader Plotnitsky Says in Favor of Referendum in Donbass on Joining Russia

YALTA (Sputnik) — The leader of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), Igor Plotnitsky, said Friday he was in favor of holding a referendum in Donbass on joining Russia.
"We do not just assume, we are sure that such a referendum will certainly take place. Of course, we will initiate it, but everything should be done at the proper time," Plotnitsky told Sputnik.
Plotnisky also told reporters Friday that the DPR and LPR considered introduction by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko of Donbass blockade as actual recognition of the self-proclaimed republics' independence.
