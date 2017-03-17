Register
    Conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon arrives to deliver his speech at his campaign headquarters in Paris, Wednesday, March 1, 2017

    Almost 90% of French Believe Presidential Hopeful Fillon to Be Dishonest - Poll

    © AP Photo/ Francois Mori
    Europe
    A total of 89 percent of the French believe presidential candidate Francois Fillon is "not honest," while 76 percent do not think he is "convincing," a poll by Odoxa showed on Friday.

    Francois Fillon former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, attends a political rally in Paris, France, January 29, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Pascal Rossignol
    Losing the Game? Fillon’s Chances to Enter Presidential Run-Off Down by 0.5% - Poll
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) According to the survey, doubts in Fillon's honesty persist even among his core supporters, those who back The Republicans party he belongs to and who mostly still intend to vote for him, with two-thirds among them thinking that their candidate is not an honest man.

    The poll showed that 78 percent of the respondents said that Fillon was "not in touch with their concerns," which signified a loss of 10 points within a little more than two months. In the same period, Fillon lost 16 percentage points in terms of his ability to convince people, dropping to 76 percent.

    According to the survey, 75 percent think that Fillon is wrong to have stayed in the presidential race after being placed under formal investigation, and that he should step down.

    In early March, Fillon reaffirmed at a press conference his decision to stay in the presidential race despite pledging earlier to drop out if he were personally targeted by a formal investigation. At the same press conference, Fillon confirmed that he had been summoned for questioning before the investigating magistrate over employing his wife in the past as a parliamentary assistant, for which she was paid without allegedly doing the required work.

    On Tuesday, a day before the scheduled date, Fillon had to stand before the magistrate, where he refused to answer the questions and offered a written statement instead, in which he reiterated once again that his wife's employment had been real.

    Ok